Felix Valera and Bryan Pérez will be facing each other in the main bout of the card to be held on March 12th at the Catalonia Hotel in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in honor of Gilberto Mendoza, President Emeritus of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The rematch fight between “Mangú” and “El Black” will be in the light heavyweight division and one of the most interesting of a boxing card full of talent with many interesting fights. The event is organized by Shuan Boxing, the top boxing company in the country.

In November 2018, Valera defeated Pérez by unanimous decision with a very close decision 96-94 on the three judges’ cards. Both fighters have gone their separate ways until it was time to meet again.

Dominican prospect Erick Rosa, the “Mini Pacman”, will also be on the event, as he will step into the ring to fight Venezuelan Kenny Cano. The event will also mark the return of puncher Carlos Adames, who will face Bryan Medina after his loss to Brazilian Patrick Teixeira.

A total of 10 fights will be broadcast live on Shuan Boxing’s YouTube channel and will serve to honor the memory of Mendoza, one of the great leaders of Latin American boxing, who passed away in 2016.