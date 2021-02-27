Kunkabayev remains unbeaten Undefeated cruiserweight prospect Kamshybek Kunkabayev (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Server Emurlaiev (23-2, 8 KOs) after six one-sided rounds at the Tynyshpayev Academy of Transport and Communications in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Southpaw Kunkabayev was in command all the way and Emurlaiev didn’t come out for round seven. Kunkabayev claimed the vacant WBO Asia Pacific title. Weights from Orlando, Florida

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

