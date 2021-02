Weights from Orlando, Florida Carlos “Pote” Vidal 129 vs. Danny Flores 127.6

Christian Camacho 130 vs. Mike Fowler 130.2

Jasmine Artiga 112.6 vs. Randee Lynn Morales 113.4

Elijah “Enam The Chemist” Morales 147.4 vs. Jimmy Rosario 146.8

Joshua Lebron 119 vs. Kenneth Sabino 120.4

Danny Suarez 125.6 vs. Christopher Nelson 127.2

Jeovanny Estela 146.4 vs. Ryan Shwartzberg 149

Armani Almestica 136.2 vs. Christian Reed 137.2

Isaiah Decent 176.6 vs. Sedric Johnson 177.2

Jean Carlos “Chapito” Rivera 131.4 vs. Sergio Aguilar 128.6 Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

Promoter: Undisputed Promotions

