February 27, 2021
Boxing News

Parker defeats Fa by unanimous decision

Former WBO heavyweight champion and currently WBO #3 ranked Joeseph Parker (28-2, 21 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten WBO #5 ranked Junior Fa (19-1, 10 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO Oriental heavyweight title on Saturday night at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Frustrating fight that never heated up. Close rounds. A lot of clinching. Parker was the aggressor. In the end, judges had it 119-109, 115-113, 117-111 for Parker.

Unbeaten heavyweight Hemi Ahio (17-0, 12 KOs) chopped down 7’1, 326-pound Julius “The Towering Inferno” Long (18-25-1, 14 KOs) in seven entertaining rounds. 43-year-old Long dropped Ahio in round four, but then ran out of gas. Ahio finally laid out Long with a left hook at the end of round seven. Time was 2:55.

Cruiserweight David Nyika won his professional debut in just 29 seconds against Jesse Maio (3-1, 1 KO). Nyika dropped Maio and Maio didn’t beat the count complaining about being behind the head.

Cruiserweight Panuve Helu (12-2-2, 11 KOs) and Nik ‘The Greek’ Charalampous (19-3-1, 9 KOs) battled to a six round draw. Helu rocked Charalampous early. Charalampous was deducted a point for a low blow (and got away with many more). Scores were 58-56 Helu, 58-56 Charalampous, 57-57. Did the scorecards include the point deduction?

Jerome Pampellone (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a first round KO over pro-debuting Anthony Amouta in a catchweight contest at 192 pounds. Time was 2:57.

Light heavyweight John Parker (6-0, 2 KOs), the younger brother of Joseph Parker, outscored Egelani Taito (0-1) over four 40×36 3x.

