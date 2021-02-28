Three knockdowns weren’t enough. Unbeaten WBO #8, IBF #15 heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and Jerry Forrest (26-4-1, 20 KOs) battled to a ten round draw on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Zhang dropped Forrest in each of the first three rounds. However, after that Forrest fought his way back into the fight. A totally gassed Zhang was deducted a point for holding in round nine. Forrest had Zhang wobbling in the final round, but couldn’t drop him. Scores were 95-93 Forrest, 93-93, 93-93.

Unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco (11-0, 8 KOs) outpointed Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-5-1, 10 KOs) over eight rounds. Scores were 79-73 3x.

Unbeaten super middleweight Alexis Espino (6-0, 4 KOs) stopped Ashton Sykes (5-4, 1 KO) in round five.

Hot super featherweight Marc Castro (2-0, 2 KOs) smoked late sub John Moraga (1-3, 1 KO) in two rounds. Moraga down once in round one and twice in round two. Time was 2:29.