In a clash for the vacant WBC interim flyweight champion, McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over late sub Abraham Rodriguez (27-3, 13 KOs). Rodriquez stepped in on two days’ notice when WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez pulled out with an injury. Arroyo dropped Rodriquez in round four and continued to punish him in round five prompting Rodriguez’ corner to pull their man out. Time was 1:41.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Can someone please put the mute button on Garcias mouth, what an absolute jerkoff. Cant wait for tank to knock him out