In a clash for the vacant WBC interim flyweight champion, McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over late sub Abraham Rodriguez (27-3, 13 KOs). Rodriquez stepped in on two days’ notice when WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez pulled out with an injury. Arroyo dropped Rodriquez in round four and continued to punish him in round five prompting Rodriguez’ corner to pull their man out. Time was 1:41.