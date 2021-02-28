February 27, 2021
Boxing Results

Arroyo TKOs Rodriguez for WBC interim fly belt

In a clash for the vacant WBC interim flyweight champion, McWilliams Arroyo (21-4, 16 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over late sub Abraham Rodriguez (27-3, 13 KOs). Rodriquez stepped in on two days’ notice when WBC champion Julio Cesar Martinez pulled out with an injury. Arroyo dropped Rodriquez in round four and continued to punish him in round five prompting Rodriguez’ corner to pull their man out. Time was 1:41.

Canelo destroys Yildirim in three
Zhang-Forrest ends in a draw

  • Can someone please put the mute button on Garcias mouth, what an absolute jerkoff. Cant wait for tank to knock him out

    Reply
