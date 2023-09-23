WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) brutally knocked out “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs) in round three on Saturday night at the OVA Arena in London. Zhang landed some hard shots in round two, then laid out Joyce with a flush right hand in round three. Joyce went down face first. Time was 3:07.

After the fight, Zhang asked the crowd, “Do you want to see me shut up Tyson Fury?”

Two-time light heavyweight world title challenger Anthony Yarde (24-3, 23 KOs) destroyed late sub Jorge Silva (22-9, 12 KOs) in round two. Heavy-handed Yarde pummeled Silva to the canvas and the bout was stopped.

Super middleweight Zach Parker (23-1, 17 KOs) was victorious when Khalid Graidia (10-13-4, 2 KOs) didn’t come out for round eight. Parker was rebounding from a loss to John Ryder 10 months ago.

Unbeaten super lightweight Pierce O’Leary (13-0, 7 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over durable Kane Gardner (16-3, 7 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-92, 99-92.