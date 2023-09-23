WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (26-1-1, 21 KOs) brutally knocked out “Juggernaut” Joe Joyce (15-2, 14 KOs) in round three on Saturday night at the OVA Arena in London. Zhang landed some hard shots in round two, then laid out Joyce with a flush right hand in round three. Joyce went down face first. Time was 3:07.
After the fight, Zhang asked the crowd, “Do you want to see me shut up Tyson Fury?”
Two-time light heavyweight world title challenger Anthony Yarde (24-3, 23 KOs) destroyed late sub Jorge Silva (22-9, 12 KOs) in round two. Heavy-handed Yarde pummeled Silva to the canvas and the bout was stopped.
Super middleweight Zach Parker (23-1, 17 KOs) was victorious when Khalid Graidia (10-13-4, 2 KOs) didn’t come out for round eight. Parker was rebounding from a loss to John Ryder 10 months ago.
Unbeaten super lightweight Pierce O’Leary (13-0, 7 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over durable Kane Gardner (16-3, 7 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-92, 99-92.
Im sure Zach Parker will now be Canelos next opponent, after this great win. And Benavidez, Bivol and Andrade will continue to be ducked
Why do say Parker had a great win?
Garbage under card
I agree, very stagnant on action. Much of the fights were tune ups with predictable endings.
The funny thing is, every other top heavyweight beats Zhang easy, he’s a face-first always-tired hands-low heavyweight. But Joyce ended up an even worse fighter somehow, pushing his punches and acting half-awake.
Once you get hit in chin it’s never the same
Want to see Zhang fight usyk and ko him
Did you even watch the fight?
?
Ds who are you asking?
Common sense when you get hit a lot your chin gets weak as time goes on
Do you understand boxing or fighting at all?
Who beats Zhang easy? Go on. Who?????
He knocked Hrgovic down twice who got suspiciously gifted a win versus the badly-dehydrated, stumbling Zhang, whose kidneys were failing in the last half of the fight! Most boxing pundits felt that Zhang still won the fight and hotly disputed the result v Hrgovic – his ONLY “loss”.
Big Bang should fight Hrgovic next. Hrgovic is a candy ass. Speaking of candy asses. Have Big Bang fight Jared Anderson. If anyone deserves to get fked up, it’s that punk.
m00nmuppet, can you do us all a favor? A very big favor.
Fly to NJ and ask Mr. Zhang if you can box him for just 3 rounds, and see how tough he is. Come on, Champ. I am sure you are all that and a bag of chips.
Mr. Muppet, the champ who’s boss. Then if you are lucky enough to survive the experience, show us all the MRI reports.
We could use a good laugh.
Zhang is for real!!
I told you MFs this would happen. I said it. Zhang in 3. Many of you thought I was nuts. Well, who was spread on the canvas like a blanket on the bed.
Fury should fight Zhang or STFU.
Time was 3:07? Here’s me thinking the rounds go for 3 minutes.
Could a fighter be saved by the bell in this fight?
The count continues after the bell and it was 7 seconds after the round ended when the ref waived it off. Pretty basic.
I thought so too
I guess time of rounds was added in this weekends fights bcz Kyoguchi also stopped his opponent at 3:9
Not surprised by the end result seeing Joyce came into the fight with more blubber than the first fight. Zhang has far better boxing skills, my main concerns with him is his stamina and his age. The past comparisons of Joyce to Big George Foreman is laughable.
Or any other current HW compared to the skilled, well conditioned HWs of the past. Could you imagine how badly Ali would have slapped around the slow, clumsy Fury?
Did not think it would be this easy. Why Joyce came in at a career high weight of 281 for the rematch only him and Salas would probably know.
Joe needs to consider retirement. Like I said, Zhang would seek, dominate and destroy Joe the 2nd time around.
Too bad Zhang is coming into his own at 40. I’d love to see him silence Anderson!
Anderson fights nothing like Joyce and would be a very difficult fight for Zhang.
Complete waste of a night.
Zhang would have fought a real fight against a top guy.
And Joyce holds up the division for this un necessary rematch….
Joyce wasn’t considered a bum until, perhaps, now.
As predicted….Joe Joyce should retire. Fast tracked and found out at a higher level. Reminds me of a British boxer from yesteryear in Audley Harrison
Wow just like that Joyce is done.
The Blubbernaut is finished, nowhere for him to go now after being big banged tfo back to back
There is one true heavyweight champ and that’s Usyk. Fury is ducking him and fighting a UFC guy. Usyk has great movement and would stop Zhang.
Zhang is just fun to watch he is enjoy his career I can a a fight against Real Big Baby and one entertaining bout, make that fight next Arum
As I said in a previous post Zhilei will repeat and sooner
Joyce going down the same path as Adam Kownacki.
Zhang turned Joyce over a few months ago as we all know ……All credit to Joyce for taking the immediate return but the first fight was clearly no fluke. Hard to see a future for Joyce beyond European level after this