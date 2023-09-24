By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Damon Howard’s “4 Champs Promotions” put on a quick and entertaining 4 bout card at the Jean Shepherd Community Center in Hammond, Indiana on Saturday night.

Debuting super middle Alan Facio took on Robbie Thomas in the main event. After two throw downs, Facio legally put Thomas down for good with a non-stop barrage in the corner. The end was 1:42 of round one. Facio starts out at 1-0, 1 KO while Thomas goes to 0-7!

Opening the show was debuting welter Omar Perez, who took out Donquay White with an instantaneous barrage at the opening bell. White turned his back, then dropped to his knees. Referee Scott Huff gave him ample time to decided if he wanted to continue after barely beating the count. Huff finally waved it off at 0:38 of the first round. Perez starts out at 1-0, 1 KO, while White goes to 0-4.

Heavyweights Henry Stewart and Isaiah Cobbs kicked things off in a scheduled four round go. The 6’4” Stewart towered over the fire plug Cobbs and used his reach to maximum advantage, keeping his foe at a distance. Finally, a powerful left jab, right cross dropped Cobbs in a heap, sending his mouthpiece flying. Cobbs reluctantly beat the count, but upon further examination, referee Scott Huff waved matters off at 2:08 of the opening stanza. Stewart improves to 5-0, 3 KOs, while Cobbs goes to 0-2.

Cruiserweights Jermaine Howlett and Joseph Zuniga, Jr. were third up. While both combatants came in under the cruiserweight limit, there was a nearly 17 pound weight difference in Howlett’s favor. Since Howlett was significantly over the contracted weight limit, he had to forfeit 50% of his purse to Zuniga, Jr. That would have to suffice for Zuniga, Jr. as the bigger Howlett bullied Zuniga, Jr. with the more powerful shots. A left to the head in round one dropped Zuniga, Jr. but he managed to last the round. In round two, a left hook to the head, left hook to the body dropped Zuniga, Jr. to his knees, his face a mask of pain as he couldn’t beat the count. Howlett goes to 2-0, 2 KOs, while Zuniga, Jr. starts out 0-1.