Report/Photos Scott Foster at ringside

Unbeaten WBO #4, IBF #7 super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) outboxed WBC #6, WBO #11 Jose “Chon” Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. 25-year-old Richardson Hitchins was taking a large step in class with Zepada, the victor of a brutal candidate for fight of the year in 2020. Hitchins outclassed Zepada from the onset with a technical, albeit defensive style, and each successive round was a carbon copy of the last. Scores were 119-109 and 120-108 2x.

Unbeaten super welterweight Conor “The Destroyer” Benn (22-0, 14 KOs), returning to the ring for the first time in 17 months, went ten rounds with Rodolfo “Sinaloita” Orozco (32-4-3, 24 KOs). Orozco stole some of the middle rounds before Benn finished in style, hurting Orozco badly in the ninth and again in the tenth. Scores read 96-94 and 99-91 2x, all for Benn.

In a unification battle for the WBA, WBC and WBO female welterweight titles, Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) and Jessica McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) fought to a controversial ten round draw. The fight developed into a see-saw fight, with both fighters swapping the early rounds, but Ryan appeared to wrest control in the 5th, dominating the mid rounds behind her jab and good bodywork. McCaskill rallied in the ninth and tenth and may have secured her title belts during this final push, with the judges eventually declaring the bout a draw. Scores were 97-93 McCaskill, 96-94 for Ryan with the third judge providing the determinative score, 95-95.

Unbeaten WBA #2, IBF #8, WBC #10 middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) outpointed former GGG opponent Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 97-93 3x.