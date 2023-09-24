Report/Photos Scott Foster at ringside
Unbeaten WBO #4, IBF #7 super lightweight Richardson Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) outboxed WBC #6, WBO #11 Jose “Chon” Zepeda (37-4, 28 KOs) over twelve one-sided rounds on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. 25-year-old Richardson Hitchins was taking a large step in class with Zepada, the victor of a brutal candidate for fight of the year in 2020. Hitchins outclassed Zepada from the onset with a technical, albeit defensive style, and each successive round was a carbon copy of the last. Scores were 119-109 and 120-108 2x.
Unbeaten super welterweight Conor “The Destroyer” Benn (22-0, 14 KOs), returning to the ring for the first time in 17 months, went ten rounds with Rodolfo “Sinaloita” Orozco (32-4-3, 24 KOs). Orozco stole some of the middle rounds before Benn finished in style, hurting Orozco badly in the ninth and again in the tenth. Scores read 96-94 and 99-91 2x, all for Benn.
In a unification battle for the WBA, WBC and WBO female welterweight titles, Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KOs) and Jessica McCaskill (12-3-1, 5 KOs) fought to a controversial ten round draw. The fight developed into a see-saw fight, with both fighters swapping the early rounds, but Ryan appeared to wrest control in the 5th, dominating the mid rounds behind her jab and good bodywork. McCaskill rallied in the ninth and tenth and may have secured her title belts during this final push, with the judges eventually declaring the bout a draw. Scores were 97-93 McCaskill, 96-94 for Ryan with the third judge providing the determinative score, 95-95.
Unbeaten WBA #2, IBF #8, WBC #10 middleweight Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams (15-0, 10 KOs) outpointed former GGG opponent Steve Rolls (22-3, 12 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 97-93 3x.
If Rolls had fought with the urgency that was needed and let his hands go a bit more he could have pulled the upset.
Ammo is NOT going to become a world champion. NOT. However, I think power matching him with another fugazi (Berlanga) makes a lot of sense to me. The winner can keep his contract to DAZN. The loser can go home and get his shine box.
Williams is delusional if he thinks he can capture a middleweight title! As he entered the ring the commentators were really high on him…as the fight progressed, then ended, all that enthusiasm was gone!
Ammo is a punk.
Only in Maxwell Frost’s acid dropping, pot smoking district. WOW !! The 2023 Robbery of The Year. Sandy Ryan was MF robbed. If this fight took place in Polk County, I guarantee that Ryan would have won.
Curious what others thought of Ryan vs McCaskill? I thought McCaskill was boxing well on the inside (albeit throwing less punches than Ryan) but Sergio Mora and the DAZN crew were giving her no credit at all…
Shameful robbery in favor of McCaskill. Didn’t do anything to get any credit or deserved the win. Sandy Ryan fought a beautifully. She outfought and outpunched McCaskill for 95% of the fight. It wasn’t a complete beating but pretty close to it.
On the other hand, this type of decisions happen all the time un the UK. 99% Of the time a visiting fighter goes to the other side of the pond, they’ll get robbed if they don’t KO the local fighter.
I’m not saying it’s ok, but that nothing but the truth.
Just as much cheating goes on here in the United States for our fighters as it’s done in the UK for their fighters. Look at what they did to the foreigner.Barroso against the American Rolando Rolly Romero and look at what they did to Lomachenko in his biggest fights in the US. As an American seeing it at my local sports pub all of us were cheering for our nations champ McKaskill but all we saw was Sandy Ryan giving Jessica Mckaskill a solid beating. Everyone in the sports pub booed Jessica McKaskill and the crooked decision. This goes down as another black eye for boxing here in the states just like Haney vs Lomachenko. Heck here in the states they even scored the first Fury vs Wilder fight a draw forcing Tyson Fury to have to brutally and viciously knock out Deontay Wilder twice. I think that Inue, Usyk, Joshua, Lomachenko and Fury as good as they are need to boycott the US because our American boxing system here is just as crooked as in Germany, the UK or even Afghanistan. Unless you are the A side you don’t get the decision win in the US as a foreign fighter and as even as the A side only the foreign fighters are the only ones allowed to get a loss while the US fighters are universally protected as A sides no matter how bad they lose to a foreign B side boxer. Boxing is a corrupt sport. This is just the latest example this year.
Orozco is beyond tough but it is sustained beatings like this one from Benn where fighters are in danger of getting seriously hurt.
Benn looks better now and he and Oroszco got some cheers from US fans. Me and the boxing fans watching in on TV at the sports pub all cheered for Sandy Ryan. Sandy won a lot of US fans tonight despite getting a bogus draw against McKaskill. Joe Joyce got exposed and knocked out again against Zhang. Zhang is really exciting and hits hard. Zhang can win over a crowd anywhere on the planet because he is an exciting heavyweight and can usually get the knockout victory also. Win or lose the fans are starting to support Zhang more and more. I don’t know Zhang will win the heavyweight championship someday but currently Rolando Rolly Romero hokds a world championship so why not Zhang. Anything is possible when you can punch like he can at heavyweight!
Boring fights all round, Hitchins is hard sell… he will put u to sleep watching.
A good win by Hitchins, and I shall continue keeping an eye on this guy’s boxing skills.
Boxing skills????
Hitchins is more effective than ludes or ambien! Better keep him out of Vegas, he’ll put the whole city to sleep!
Here’s my best lekaren imitation…… I called it early by saying Hitchens was going to win by unaminous decision!!!!!! I just patted myself on my back.