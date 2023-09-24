Featherweight prospect Laureano Sciuto (13-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina avoided the upset of Yohan Segura (12-2, 9 KOs) of Colombia by winning by majority decisión on Saturday night at the Club Social y Deportivo El Porvenir in Quilmes, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Segura came out strong the first half of the fight banging at the body of Sciouto while landing several eye catching headshots. Segura slowed down the second half of the fight where Sciuto countered and piled up some points. The judges in the end had it 97-93, 96-94 for Sciuto and 95-95 even. The event was promoted by Marcos Maidana (Chino Promotions).