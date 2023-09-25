In front of a full house at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach California, Marvnation Promotions presented a seven bout fight card on Saturday Night. The original main event, featuring the pro debut of Marco Antonio Barrera Jr., was scratched the day before, so the card was reshuffled with two co-featured bouts.

Middleweight Andrew Buchanan moved his record to 3-0, 1 KO, by out-slugging Mexico’s Fredy Vargas Galarza (2-1, 1 KO) in a six round fight. Scores were 59-55 (twice) and 60-54 all for Buchanan.

In the co-featured fight, Yadira Bustillos (8-1, 0 KOs) out-slicked and out-boxed a very game and tough Katherine Lindenmuth (5-2, 2 KOs) in a fast-paced eight round female minimumweight bout.

Also, welterweight Eduard Skavynski,15-0, 7 KOs) outpointed Alejandro Rene Frias (14-10, 2 KOs) in an eight rounder by scores of 79-73 across the board, super flyweight Fernando ”Leoncito” Diaz (13-4-1, 4 KOs), defeated a very tough Oscar Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs) in a four round bout, and super lightweight Sergio Aldana won his pro debut against Gerardo Fuentes (2-9, 1 KO) via decision.