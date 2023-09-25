Matchroom Boxing has announced agreement to bring a series of major boxing events to Japan. The deal will see Matchroom stage three major world-class events per year in Japan – all live worldwide to DAZN subscribers (excluding Asia) – over the next three years.

“The future of boxing in Japan is incredibly bright,” said Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith. “We are delighted to seal this historic partnership with Rakuten Ticket, Inc and NSN. Japan is an important, strategic market for us to operate in and by bringing our world-class boxing events to this great country, we will not only showcase some of the finest fighters on the planet, but we will help establish some of the country’s leading domestic talents who will undoubtedly prosper on the world’s stage in years to come.”

UK-based Matchroom is easily the world’s most global boxing promoter, regularly staging shows in the U.K, U.S., Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East.