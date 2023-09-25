SATURDAY
Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo finally arrives this week on an $84.99 PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is a 4:1 favorite. Good undercard too.
DAZN has IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia putting his world title on the line against Jordan Thompson from the OVO Arena in London. Opetaia is a 5:1 favorite.
Fite+ has a female lightweight clash between Caroline Dubois against Magali Rodriguez from York Hall in London.
There also an attractive heavyweight clash Murat Gassiev and Otto Wallin from the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey. This will likely pop up on a stream somewhere, but nothing announced yet. Gassiev is a 3:1 favorite.
For some reason I can’t get excited AT ALL over Canelo – Charlo. Am thoroughly interested in seeing how Gassiev – Wallin plays out, however.
Feel pretty much the same Lucie. Curious what effect Gassiev’s power will have on Wallin. I like Gassiev in this one, maybe by KO, but he’s only had something like 7-8 rounds of action I believe since losing to Usyk back in 2018. Very interesting fight.
Definitely interested to see if he can hurt Wallin. I think Wallin’s ordinary, but he’s a big boy, he’s never been stopped and, like you said, Gassiev hasn’t had a competitive fight in five years. I got Gassiev by decision.
Yeah not excited either. Canelo really needs to fight the Benavidez v Andrade winner. Jermall can wait for the revenge fight. All of this assumes Canelo beats Jermell which he should.
I am still picking Canelo, but I am very curious as to whether Charlo can jump to 168 and give it a solid attempt against Canelo’s punching heat (especially to the body).
To minimize Charlo’s movements, I also expect Canelo to really step into his jabs early. If Charlo is not too damaged (mentally and/or physically) during rounds 1-8, maybe (just maybe) Charlo can make it through round 12 – tough task, though.
Canelo’s body punching will wear down Charlo for a TKO victory, but at this time, I have know idea which round to select. Although I do not blame Charlo for chasing that money, it would have been nice to first see Charlo physically settle at 168 (1-2 fights); but this was a snooze, you lose situation ($$$) for Charlo.
I am fight party prepared.
The only fights on here are the undercard otherwise it wouldn’t even be worth watching. I think charlo gets blown out quickly on Saturday. Hey e- man, I can just imagine your fight party bunch of race baiting idiots probably DMV will be there. Maybe you could invite hitchens over and tell him what PPV fighter he is. Yeah right!
I have zero interest in the Canelo fight. We all know Charlo isn’t knocking him out. Bogus fight for sure.
Canelo should have done a special attraction fight.
Fight both Charlos in one fight. Fight the first for 6 rds and switch to the other.
I’m actually looking forward to this fight. It’s got intrigue and it’s one that will likely portend the future of both. If I was a betting man I’d have to put my money on Canelo.
I am really interested in the Canelo vs. Charlo fight for one reason only: how good Canelo is still, after two lackluster performances, being the second worse than the first one. Obviously, Canelo has lost somenting; it could be motivation, overall deteriorment due to years of fighting, age, or his welth lifestyle, but definitively, he looks vulnerable. Charlo has been chosen as the most winnable fight of his three fights, but things can go wrong if Charlo fights the fight of his life, and Canelo will age over night.