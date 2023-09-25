SATURDAY

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo finally arrives this week on an $84.99 PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is a 4:1 favorite. Good undercard too.

DAZN has IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia putting his world title on the line against Jordan Thompson from the OVO Arena in London. Opetaia is a 5:1 favorite.

Fite+ has a female lightweight clash between Caroline Dubois against Magali Rodriguez from York Hall in London.

There also an attractive heavyweight clash Murat Gassiev and Otto Wallin from the Regnum Carya Resort in Antalya, Turkey. This will likely pop up on a stream somewhere, but nothing announced yet. Gassiev is a 3:1 favorite.