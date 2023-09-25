Walsh to make MSG debut Fast tracking super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh will make his New York debut in The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9, broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. The 22-year-old Walsh, (8-0, 7 KOs), will make the second defense of his WBC US Silver title against Ismael Villarreal (13-1, 9 KOs). FIGHT WEEK Like this: Like Loading...

