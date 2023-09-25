Fast tracking super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh will make his New York debut in The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, November 9, broadcast globally on UFC Fightpass. The 22-year-old Walsh, (8-0, 7 KOs), will make the second defense of his WBC US Silver title against Ismael Villarreal (13-1, 9 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Just saw Villareal fight last week. His opponent didn’t do anything besides look for somewhere to sit down a few times, but Villareal did give Ardeal Holmes a pretty good fight – so that’s a pretty good opponent for a young fighter, in my opinion.
Yes, John David Martinez. It looked like he didn’t want to be there after the first punch. He had 19-2 record going in and actually called for this fight. It actually looked very strange.