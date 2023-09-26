September 25, 2023
Boxing News

Canelo-Charlo winner to get special belt

Pueblabelt

The WBC has unveiled the stunning new Puebla belt, designed by Angélica Moreno in the Talavera de la Reyna workshop. It will be presented to the winner of the historic Undisputed vs Undisputed match featuring Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, taking place this Saturday.

  • Does anybody really care? This is simple promotional tactics by corrupt boxing body to juice up the event for exposure.

    • Was thinking the same thing. They had a “special belt” for several Canelo fights lately, including his last one which was just a routine defense against Ryder. The bigger purses Canelo brings = more $$$ in sanctioning fees for the WBC, thus the royal treatment I suppose. I believe they had one for Crawford-Spence as well.

  • OK, I actually like this look nice belt, can’t wait till Saturday, love him or hate him Canelo fights have become a huge event win or lose, it’s party time….let’s go!

