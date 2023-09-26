The WBC has unveiled the stunning new Puebla belt, designed by Angélica Moreno in the Talavera de la Reyna workshop. It will be presented to the winner of the historic Undisputed vs Undisputed match featuring Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, taking place this Saturday.
That’s actually nice…
Does anybody really care? This is simple promotional tactics by corrupt boxing body to juice up the event for exposure.
Not really because is undisputed vs undisputed
I’d believe your theory if they do this in a cheap fight
What. It’s equivalent to a trophy just more valuable. Stfu
With or without a belt, watching Canelo vs. Charlo is on my Saturday list of things to do.
Another belt?
Yes.. it’s cool.. kind of like when a amateur boxer would get a trophy after a fight he had won… this belt will be worth lots of money in the future…
Not championship belt but recognition belt
Every time Canelo fights this happens.
Was thinking the same thing. They had a “special belt” for several Canelo fights lately, including his last one which was just a routine defense against Ryder. The bigger purses Canelo brings = more $$$ in sanctioning fees for the WBC, thus the royal treatment I suppose. I believe they had one for Crawford-Spence as well.
What belt what it????
That’s why canelo last long time being the number 1 of the world
The Belt is so cheap in mexico?
OK, I actually like this look nice belt, can’t wait till Saturday, love him or hate him Canelo fights have become a huge event win or lose, it’s party time….let’s go!
The WBC needs Canelo and Charlo a lot more they need a stupid belt.