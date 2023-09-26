Canelo-Charlo winner to get special belt The WBC has unveiled the stunning new Puebla belt, designed by Angélica Moreno in the Talavera de la Reyna workshop. It will be presented to the winner of the historic Undisputed vs Undisputed match featuring Saúl “Canelo” Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, taking place this Saturday. Jermell Charlo gets H-Town sendoff Walsh to make MSG debut Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

