Undisputed junior middleweight world champion and Houston-native Jermell Charlo received a hometown send-off before he headed to Las Vegas to challenge undisputed super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez headlining a Showtime PPV on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Houston means so much to me and it’s extremely motivating to feel their support before I step into the biggest fight of my career,” said Charlo. “Me and my brother Jermall have been putting on for our city for so many years, and on Saturday, September 30 I know I’m gonna have Houston in my corner. I can’t wait to represent what this city is all about.”