Middleweight Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (30-4, 18 KOs) has inked a promotional agreement with Don King Productions. DeLuca has earned numerous regional titles including the WBA NABA belt. He will face WBA #7 ranked Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) for the WBA Inter-Continental belt on Don King Productions’ “Only in America 92 Celebration” event on November 4th at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, FL.

Mark DeLuca, “I would like to thank my manager and Don King for putting this deal together. I’m excited to be fighting on this big event on November 4th in Miami.”

The November 4th event is headlined by former four-division world champion Adrian “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) vs. Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KOs). Noel Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KOs) vs. Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs) will battle for the WBC cruiserweight world championship, and Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) vs. Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) will clash in a heavyweight showdown.

DeLuca is managed by Artie DePinho’s Waymaker Management.