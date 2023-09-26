WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) and WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) commented on their December 9 clash at Chase Center in San Francisco, live on DAZN PPV in North America and on DAZN worldwide.
Devin Haney: “I’m the real face of boxing. December 9. Legacy and money…on paper this is a tough fight because it’s my first fight at a heavier weight division. I’m comfortable with the plan we have. God willing, I’m going to be stronger and faster than ever. I’m going to dominate him, and the welterweight division will be put on notice.”
Regis Prograis: “Since my last fight they mentioned Devin’s name and that’s the only person I’ve had on my mind. I will not only beat him, but I will beat him up. I will hurt this kid. It’s nothing he can do that’s going to stop me from dominating. It’s going to be a massacre. Again, I will hurt him.”
I’m pulling for Prograis! Haney has skills but no power. The question is whether or not Prograis actually shows up in good form. Haney is not as special as he thinks he is.
A raging Cajun is who I will be rooting for. When he loses to Prograis it will be his second loss in a row. Fighting in San Francisco could be dangerous just attending.
– Rooting for Regis Prograis in this one…..
When a fighter is in his prime and feared because of his youth, skills, power, and ring generalship, he is called by other fighters only if he means a substantial paycheck; otherwise, he is ducked and avoided. Those days are long gone for Regis Prograis, and Danielito Zorrilla exposed that. Devin Haney and his team have not seen much danger in Prograis, but for sure they will avoid Subriel Matias and Teofimo Lopez. and after Prograis (assuming a victory from Haney), they might try to lure Rolly Romero for an unification fight or a title defense against Jack Catterall or any other low-risk fighter in the rankings.
True, burucho. I’m actually surprised they didn’t start off by fighting Romero. He has got to be the weakest title holder in boxing today. I know Romero is “apparently” hurt, so maybe that played into it. I don’t think they are afraid of Teo because he is very inconsistent when he fights, but given Prograis last fight it makes sense at this time.
I hope Regis just had an off night in his last fight cause if not, Devin will likely box his ears off
Nothing wrong with thinking that you are special. Trump reminds us 13 times per day of how special he thinks he is.
dmv, So does Biden. Race baiter.
They are both white
DAZN really abandoned the whole “No more PPV” for “almost everything PPV” this fight is not PPV material. Whole reason I canceled my DAZN subscription. ESPN+ is where it’s at for boxing