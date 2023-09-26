WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) and WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) commented on their December 9 clash at Chase Center in San Francisco, live on DAZN PPV in North America and on DAZN worldwide.

Devin Haney: “I’m the real face of boxing. December 9. Legacy and money…on paper this is a tough fight because it’s my first fight at a heavier weight division. I’m comfortable with the plan we have. God willing, I’m going to be stronger and faster than ever. I’m going to dominate him, and the welterweight division will be put on notice.”

Regis Prograis: “Since my last fight they mentioned Devin’s name and that’s the only person I’ve had on my mind. I will not only beat him, but I will beat him up. I will hurt this kid. It’s nothing he can do that’s going to stop me from dominating. It’s going to be a massacre. Again, I will hurt him.”