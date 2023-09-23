September 23, 2023
Boxing Results

Schwarz, Zeuge victorious

Heavyweight Tom Schwarz (27-1, 19 KOs), whose only loss is to Tyson Fury, got all he could handle from rugged journeyman Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (10-13-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. Hometown hero Schwarz got away with a 97-93, 97-93, 97-94 decision. After the bout, Schwarz declared “I am back!”

Former WBA super middleweight champion Tyron Zeuge (27-1-1, 15 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Nasser Bukenya (6-4, 4 KOs). Bukenya down once. Scores were 79-72, 80-71, 80-71.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Ardian Krasniqi (6-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Deniz Altz (15-11, 4 KOs) with a body shot at 1:33 of the opening round. Krasniqi is the nephew of former heavyweight contender Luan Krasniqi.

* * *

The card was scheduled to stream on DAZN, but was apparently pulled at the last moment in a reaction to a now settled 2020 domestic violence case where Schwarz broke his girlfriend’s jaw.

