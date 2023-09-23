By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former two-division champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (18-1, 12 KOs), 112, scored a lethal left hook to the belly and finished Filipino GAB#2 flyweight Jerven Mama (13-4-1, 7 KOs), 113, for the count at 3:09 of the third session in a scheduled ten on Friday in Tokyo, Japan.

Having been beaten and dethroned by Kenshiro Teraji in a 108-pound unification bout last November, Hiroto appeared in a second comebacking bout and displayed a good form to impress the crowd. After mixing up toe-to-toe to win the first two sessions with ease, Kyoguchi swarmed over the Filipino Mama, overweight by a pound than the contract stipulation, and exploded a vicious body shot that obviously hurt Mama, who very barely stood up only to be unable to resume fighting. Hiroto, 29, said, “I look forward to winning the third division belt.” Good luck.

Promoter: Dangan Promotions.

