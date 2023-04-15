Heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs), a 10:1 underdog, stopped previously unbeaten WBO interim heavyweight champion Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Zhang landed some big shots in round one. Zhang rocked Joyce with straight lefts in round two. Joyce upped his workrate in round three, but still took some hard shots. Joyce continued his brisk pace while Zhang’s straight left did more damage to Joyce’s closing right eye. The ring doctor finally stopped the fight in round six due to Joyce’s closed right eye. Entering the round, Zhang was up 48-47 on two cards and Joyce was ahead 48-47 on the third card.

Zhilei Zhang: “Today is mine. I’m 39 years old, but I’m disciplined, I trained hard, next step I’m going for the title!”

Joe Joyce: “I’m disappointed with my performance. I couldn’t get out of the way of the left hand he kept hitting me with so respect to Zhilei Zhang, “Big Bang.” It was a good fight. I think I could have done better. I hadn’t fought a southpaw for so long – and credit to him because he’s a good fighter – I gave it my all. It’s just disappointing. I expected to win like I normally do.

“I’d like to apologize to all my fans and supporters..I’ll be back. My journey’s not over. This is just a hurdle I may have tripped over so I’ll be back.”

Former women’s world champion Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) made her lightweight debut against late sub Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs), taking a ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 98-91 as Mayer claimed the WBC interim 135lb title.

Former WBO middleweight world title challenger Denzel Bentley (18-2-1, 15 KOs) needed just 45 seconds to demolish Kieran Smith (18-2, 7 KOs).

Heavyweight Moses Itauma (3-0, 2 KOs) lumbered through six rounds with late sub Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-13-1, 6 KOs), winning 60-54.

In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, Sam Noakes (11-0, 11 KOs) smashed Karthick Sathish Kumar (10-1, 4 KOs) in two rounds. Noakes dropped Kumar in round one and finished him in round two.