Heavyweight Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang (25-1-1, 20 KOs), a 10:1 underdog, stopped previously unbeaten WBO interim heavyweight champion Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce (15-1, 14 KOs) in round six on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London. Zhang landed some big shots in round one. Zhang rocked Joyce with straight lefts in round two. Joyce upped his workrate in round three, but still took some hard shots. Joyce continued his brisk pace while Zhang’s straight left did more damage to Joyce’s closing right eye. The ring doctor finally stopped the fight in round six due to Joyce’s closed right eye. Entering the round, Zhang was up 48-47 on two cards and Joyce was ahead 48-47 on the third card.
Zhilei Zhang: “Today is mine. I’m 39 years old, but I’m disciplined, I trained hard, next step I’m going for the title!”
Joe Joyce: “I’m disappointed with my performance. I couldn’t get out of the way of the left hand he kept hitting me with so respect to Zhilei Zhang, “Big Bang.” It was a good fight. I think I could have done better. I hadn’t fought a southpaw for so long – and credit to him because he’s a good fighter – I gave it my all. It’s just disappointing. I expected to win like I normally do.
“I’d like to apologize to all my fans and supporters..I’ll be back. My journey’s not over. This is just a hurdle I may have tripped over so I’ll be back.”
Former women’s world champion Mikaela Mayer (17-1, 5 KOs) made her lightweight debut against late sub Lucy Wildheart (10-1, 4 KOs), taking a ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 98-91 as Mayer claimed the WBC interim 135lb title.
Former WBO middleweight world title challenger Denzel Bentley (18-2-1, 15 KOs) needed just 45 seconds to demolish Kieran Smith (18-2, 7 KOs).
Heavyweight Moses Itauma (3-0, 2 KOs) lumbered through six rounds with late sub Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-13-1, 6 KOs), winning 60-54.
In a clash between unbeaten lightweights, Sam Noakes (11-0, 11 KOs) smashed Karthick Sathish Kumar (10-1, 4 KOs) in two rounds. Noakes dropped Kumar in round one and finished him in round two.
That little left hook Bentley landed at the beginning of the end was a thing of beauty!
Zhang is a very crafty fighter with quick hands and power. I thought he beat Hrgovic also. He is a tough fight for anyone but I think him vs Andy Ruiz is an intriguing matchup. I wouldn’t count him out against anyone including Fury. Remember he had all kinds of problems with wallin. Joyce is a super nice guy and a very tough guy but his terrible foot work and non-existent head movement caught up to him today. He has a great career as a broadcaster in the near future.
Agreed. He would make a good commentator – if he hangs up the gloves soon enough. He is just too easy to hit and takes heavy punches in virtually every fight he is in.
Glad it got stopped because you KNOW they would’ve robbed Zhang on the scorecards if went the distance. Great win, I feel he learnt from his last fight to pace himself a bit more so he wasn’t out of gas. I just pray he gets a title shot next and not some bs rematch or eliminator. I don’t think he will beat fury, quite frankly that would be a nightmare matchup for him, but he’s got a chance to knockout uysk.
But at the same time we can’t overate Zhang. A big part of his accurate power punching was due to punching bag Joyce having no defence, head movement, footwork, hand speed etc. Both uysk and fury are very elusive, have defence & great stamina. It will be far harder for Zhang to land consistently on them. I believe fury gives him a boxing lesson. Uysk could get caught and if Zhang uses his huge weight advantage he may be able to tire & knock uysk out. He looked pretty uncomfortable the few times AJ caught him, and Zhang seems like a much harder puncher than AJ.
I was wrong. I predicted Zhang to lose on a SD. No problem. I will admit when I am wrong.
Same here Scooby. I was very wrong about what I thought would happen in this fight.
Same here, Scooby. I thought Joyce would win by a decision or a late round TKO. Kudos to Zhang from the victory. You just never know what these fighters are made of until they fight top opposition. I’m sure Joyce will be back, but he’s running on limited time.
She’s definitely going to have to wait on Katie Taylor – so maybe…. Mayer – Estelle Mossely next??
Mayer was going to get beat badly by Linardatou that’s why they invented this medical excuse about Linardatou to not fight her, this a complete injustice to a world class fighter.
Then why bring announce her in the first place. I don’t know Roberto, that sounds pretty far fetched. They had a long time to pull out of this fight before yesterday.
Zhang left jab could not miss, real power. Joe ate all those shots. At 39 yo I wonder how long he can compete at a higher level.
I TOLD YOU!!! Joyce is NOTHING!! Was throwing week ass punches all night and just walking straight forward like a robot. Sad really. I knew Zhang was going to win this fight!! Absolutely destroyed the overrated Joyce. I wish it went a little longer though, would love to see an actual KO. Joyce got a taste of his own medicine in what he did to Dubois haha.
Hahaaha..he finally fought a Guy his size but with better Skills…
You have a really loose definition of “destroyed,” it seems. Not to knock Zhang by any means, but if that fight isn’t stopped or some significant change happens in the remaining rounds? Joyce cruises to a fairly comfortable points win.
Huh ? Lol he was already down on the cards and taking a beating . But yes if Joyce let Zhang punch himself by landing flush over and over in his face Zhang may have passed out from exhaustion.
Wtf?!? Points win?! HOW? Joyce lost every single round. Maybe he won one.
Joyce fought Zhang’s fight, big mistake from Joyce and his corner.
Ridiculous how nonchalant his corner was with the end swell. They had no idea what they were doing. Cornerman dropped it on the floor and then just left it there.
As A Brit, I’m ashamed of the scoring, whoever had Joyce ahead needs to be stopped from judging ever again. Every round was Zhangs.
No, it wasn’t. Counterpunchers, especially against someone as active as Joyce, aren’t likely to win many rounds. I gave Zhang the first two. After that? Joyce was active enough to win the rest.
Even the British announcers had Zhang winning every round except the fifth, when he took a rest.
Thank god you’re not a judge!! You see a guy moving his arms and apparently it’s enough for him to win the round, according to you. Joyce was active but the VAST majority of his punches were hitting gloves, parried or completely missed.
Sorry but this often the case in your country, not as bad as in Germany though
My suspicions were confirmed ,so happy for Zhang he’s earned it.
Zhang had to knock him out to win in England. I am ashamed to say but British judging has become as corrupt as Germany and Italy.
Don’t leave off the USA. It’s the worst of them all, tho UK is close.
Says a lot about the rest of the heavyweights other than the big names. They suck. Lol
The division is pretty sad when fans think of Ruiz as fast and Zhang’s punches as quick. Most of the top 10 are chubby, slow and incredibly clumsy.
On the plus side there are quite a few entertaining fights that could be made if these guys fought more often.
Last week it was Fundora. This week it was Joe Joyce. I had the wrong Big Bang Theory. Big Bang did an A+ job tonight. I am impressed.
He is the FIRST (1st) Chinese boxer to win a world heavyweight championship. This is now a trivial pursuit question.
Go Zhang Go !!
So Jerry Forrest did a better job against Zhang than Joe Joyce did. Anderson stopped Forrest in 2. And here is the funny thing. Zhang might have a chance of knocking Anderson out.
I am shocked and don’t know what to say
The only thing I know now is the top 4 hwts left in any order
1.fury
2.usyk
3.wilder
4.Anderson
Correct me 5 negatives, iam waiting
Darrel I completely agree if you mean Jared Anderson. Even though his green I would take him over Joshua
I am going to be honest. I am glad I did not bet on this fight, because I would have lost. I really thought Joyce was going to win by KO or TKO. Instead he got KTFO.
Zhang did a great job. Very proud of him.
Zheng won the only way a foreign Boxer can win in a tight contest in the UK-by stoppage
Congratulations to Zhang!
Yes and what a surprise !
Well done Zhang, Joyce was overrated and slow,and hittable
Wow, didnt see this coming. Well done big bang, I was tipping against you but happy to be proven wrong
That was the best thing that could happen for boxing which now has one and a half billion new fanatical boxing fans!
Zhang reminded me of a younger Ortiz with a better chin
Good fight. Zhang clearly had more skills. Looked like he was gonna start to fade, but Joyce has no defense at all. Add to that he was fighting a southpaw. Congratulations to those who picked Zhang. Joyce has no answer for the southpaw style. I wouldn’t have put my guy in with him. Zhang ain’t much in my view, but Joyce’s lack of defense was the story of the fight.
10:1 underdog?? How ridiculous.
I thought the same when I saw the odds on this fight. Probably would have put money down on Zhang at those odds if I lived in an area where sports betting was legal. Every once in awhile Vegas will have a fighter way too heavily favored, but this fight takes the cake. No damn way Joyce should have been 10:1.
What a surprise ! I was clearly wrong about Zhiley and thought he was slower than he actualy is.. Congrats to him for his win !
Slowness kills. Joe Joyce’s kryptonite.
100% I got this wrong! Oh well..good on the Asian Shrek & time to eat crap..
Zhilei “Big Bang” Zhang did what he had to do with a fighter whom hasn’t developed and has no head movement whatsoever, I think Jared Anderson beats these guys with ease talent wise anyhow. Jared has speed power can switch hit and great mobility and just need to tighten his defense a bit and he will be unstoppable. Zhang is 39 and should get a shot, but he’ll come up short although in America living now, we all should have a problem with the Chinese any dammmm way! Their out to destroy America…………… Period
Zhang has faster hands and more accuracy than Joyce. To me that made all the difference in the fight.
Wow! I was wrong. Hats off to Zhang! Sounds like this was a good fight. I’m sure Joyce will be back, but now we know more about Joe. Zhang might get his heavyweight shot now, maybe before he hits 40?!