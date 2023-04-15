By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Detroit Promoter Carlos Llinas worked his magic, again. Llinas continues to throw boxing and mma shows with the Soundboard at Motor City Casino as a partner. On Friday, another show in the series had undefeated Derick Miller (12-0, 7 KOs) in his toughest challenge yet. Facing off versus a quicker and, possibly, a more powerful Crusierweight in Isaiah Thompson (7-3-2, 6 KOs). Round 1 looked like Thompson could produce the first loss for Miller. Thompson looked for combos and had a stronger jab in Round 1. Thompson looked quick. In the 2nd Round, Miller landed his first good right versus the southpaw, Thompson. The round finished with a good exchange with Miller landing the more accurate shots. In Round 3, Miller showcased his uppercuts, easily winning the round. In the 4th, Miller controlled the round the entire time, except in the last 30 seconds. Thompson, finally, picked up his pace trying to steal the round. For the 5th, Thompson, sensing urgency, just started throwing haymakers that could not land. The last round Miller controlled the center and just boxed. Miller beat an impressive opponent by UD (59-55, 59-55, 58-56).

The co-main event featured two Heavyweights battling over six rounds. Prospect Vernon Webber (8-0, 5 KOs) was able to survive stumbling from a left jab thrown by Twon Smith (3-7, 2 KOs) in the first. When the pace slowed later in the fight, Webber looked strong. Easily the toughest test to date for Webber. With strong management and good promotion, Webber may have a big future in the sport. The 1st Round was wild, as both boxers were throwing everything they had. In the end, Webber came out victorious (60-54, 60-54, 59-55) with a UD.

Super Middleweight Justin Johnson (1-0, 1 KO) won his debut over debut Shermin Williams (0-1) by TKO at teh 2:19 mark of the 1st Round.

Sam Rizzo (5-1, 5 KOs) beat Lightweight Carlos Ovando (0-4) by TKO at the 1:51 mark of the 3rd Round. Rizzo scored two knockdowns in the fight.

Minimumweight Alonzo Littlejohn (0-3) was shot three times in his lifetime. Two of the shots hit near the bottom back of his head and neck. Then, six months later, the man was hit by a truck. Littlejohn showed his toughness in the ring, as well, being able to go the distance with opponent David Rojas (2-0, 1 KO). Rojas, who scored often, could not put away the tough kid. Rojas won the 4-Round contest (40-36, 40-36, 40-36).

Junior Middleweight Matt Niziolek (4-1, 3 KOs) scored a 1:10 TKO win over Donquay White (0-1).

Joseph Hicks (6-0, 5 KOs) looked sharp with his TKO victory at the 3:00 minute mark of the 2nd Round. Hicks beat Noah Kidd (6-8-2, 5 KOs) by Kidd not being able to answer the 3rd Round bell. The Super Middleweight contest keeps Hicks moving along on the early days of his career.

Welterweight Luis Quintero (4-0, 4 KOs) won by TKO at the 1:38 mark of the 1st Round. Quintero easily defeated Joshua Bourdreaux (0-6), who acted uncomfortable in the ring.

The Fight of the Night award goes to the Super Lightweight Joshua Pagan (6-0, 2 KOs) and Wesley Rivers (1-1). This was not an easy fight to score, as in the 1st Round, you could have made a case for either fighter. Both the 2nd and 3rd Rounds belonged to Pagan. But Rivers appeared to win the 4th Round. Pagan ended up winning the Majority Decision contest with scores (38-38, 40-36, 39-38).

Junior Middleweight Joseph Bonas started the night off with a 2:26 2nd Round TKO victory over Anthony Smith (1-5, 1 KO). The win Improved Bonas to (8-1, 7 KOs).

The fights were promoted with longtime promoter Carlos Llinas. The fights were matched by Lina Kurylyuk, Steve Clemente, and Carlos Llinas. The bouts were refereed by first time Referee Eric Hall and long time ref Steve Daher.

