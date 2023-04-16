Unbeaten super lightweight Ernesto Mercado (10-0, 10 KOs) demolished former world title challenger Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (31-13-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. Mercado, 21, dropped the 39-year-old Lundy in round one, then finished him moments later with a body shot. Time was 2:21. Mercado claimed the WBA NABA gold title.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Looks like someone needs to hang em up for good. I’m surprised California licensed him to fight. They are usually very strict about approving fighters such as Lundy to get in the ring
Hank got hammered
The same commissions that will allow a shopworn Lundy to fight, are the sames that banned “opponent” Reggie Strickland from fighting simply for the fact he had so many losses (and so many fights). Reggie Strickland never once took a beating in the ring!
Everyone, Nordic is right. It should also be noted that Reggie was a defense specialist who knew his role, did not care about his record, and used the money to build a business, and own real estate free and clear. SMART MAN !!
Hank, for God’s sake, HANG THEM UP !!!