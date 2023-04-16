Mercado hammers Lundy in one Unbeaten super lightweight Ernesto Mercado (10-0, 10 KOs) demolished former world title challenger Hammerin’ Hank Lundy (31-13-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the LumColor Center in Ontario, California. Mercado, 21, dropped the 39-year-old Lundy in round one, then finished him moments later with a body shot. Time was 2:21. Mercado claimed the WBA NABA gold title. WBO#4 Nursultanov halts IBF#13 Takesako in Korea UPSET: Zhang stops Joyce in six Like this: Like Loading...

