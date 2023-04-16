By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

It’s a great shocker that all three outstanding Japanese warriors got badly beaten on Saturday in Inchon, Korea. It was the second event staged by newly established TB (Treasure Boxing) Promotions presided by ex-WBO champ Masayuki Ito at Paradise city plaza.

Previously unbeaten OPBF middleweight champ IBF#13 Kazuto Takesako (15-1-1, 14 KOs), 159.25, put on a competitive performance, but was finally knocked down by WBO#4/WBC#4 Meiirim Nursultanov (19-0, 10 KOs), 159.25, from Kazakhstan, to be promptly halted at 2:33 of the eighth round in a scheduled twelve.

Former IBF 122-pound champ Ryosuke Iwasa (28-5, 18 KOs), 126, dropped a nearly shutout decision (80-72, 79-73 twice) to upcoming Japhethlee Llamido (11-0, 4 KOs), 125, US, over eight. The unheralded Llamido was faster and more skillful than Iwasa, who eventually announced to hang up gloves for good as he had mentioned before his last fight. \\

Another shocker was that previously unbeaten ex-OPBF 130-pound champ WBO#12 Hironori Mishiro (12-1-1, 4 KOs), 134.75, Japan, lost by a unanimous technical decision (48-47, 50-46, 49-47) to Korean Min-Ho Jung (14-4-2, 3 KOs), 134.75, because of his bad bleeding at 1:28 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight.

Promoter: TB Promotions.

