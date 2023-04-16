Flyweight Victor “Chucky” Sandoval (36-3, 23 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico defeated compatriot and WBC #14 world ranked contender Gohan Rodriguez Garcia (12-2-1, 1 KO) by ten round majority decision on Saturday night. It was the first fight for Sandoval in nearly two years but he was able to find his rhythm early on. The bout had many heated exchanges with good two-way action. In the end, judges scored the fight 97-93 and 96-94 for Sandoval and 95-95 even. The event took place at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Mexico with Zanfer Promotions promoting the event.
