By Ron Jackson

South Africa’s Levin Lerena returns to action Saturday 13 May at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park in South Africa, when he meets the capable former WBA cruiserweight champion, Côte D’Ivoire-born Ryad Merhy who fights out of Brussels, Belgium, in a WBC bridgerweight title eliminator.

The bridgerweight class (200-224 pounds) was created by the World Boxing Council in July 2020 and is the only boxing organiztaion to recognize this weight class.

The first world championship fight took place on 22 October between Oscar Rivas and Ryan Rozicki, with Rivas winning on a 12 round unanimous points decision. The title is currently vacant with Merhy rated at No. 2 and Lerena at No. 4 in the latest ratings.

Since making his pro debut on 30 November 2011, the always superbly conditioned Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) who fights from the southpaw stance has won the WBF African, WBC Youth Silver, South African, IBO cruiserweight titles and the WBA Intercontinental heavyweight title.

In his last fight on 3 December 2022 at the Tottenham Hotspur, Stadium in London against Daniel Dubois for the WBA secondary heavyweight title, he had his opponent down three times in the first round before being stopped in the third round. Fortunately for Dubois there was no three knockdown rule.

The South African who will celebrate his 31st birthday on 5 May has not picked an easy one for his return to action after coming off a stoppage loss.

Merhy, 30, has compiled a record of 31-1, 26 KOs, with a 81.25% knockout ratio since making his pro debut on 28 June 2013, with his only loss coming against Arsen Goulamirian (22-0) on 24 March 2018 for WBA interim cruiserweight title.

This is possibly the toughest opponent that Lerena has come against in his nearly 12 year career, but always superbly conditioned he will be there all he way.

UNDERCARD

On the undercard Keaton Gomes (9-2, 7 KOs) makes the first defence of his South African heavyweight title against former South African champion Josh Pretorius (9-6, 5 KOs).

The tournament is presented by Golden Gloves Promotions who have been promoting since 1977 and will be shown live on Supersport.