By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten southpaw Japanese prodigy IBF#4 Ginjiro Shigeoka (9-0-1NC, 7 KOs), 105, acquired the vacant IBF 105-pound belt as he came off the canvas in the first round, and dropped back IBF#3 Filipino Rene Mark Cuarto (21-4-2, 12 KOs), 105, four times in rounds six, seven and ninth (twice), scoring an impressive knockout at 2:55 of the ninth round in a scheduled twelve on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. Ginjiro’s southpaw body shot was the haymaker.

(More to come)