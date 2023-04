By Joe Koizumi

Unbeaten southpaw Japanese Yudai Shigeoka (7-0, 5 KOs), 105, won the WBC interim minimumweight belt by halting ex-WBO titlist Wilfredo Mendez (18-3, 6 KOs), 105, at 0:25 of the seventh round in a scheduled twelve on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. The Shigeoka brothers became interim world champs in the same category on the same night.

(More to come)