November 28, 2020
Boxing Results

World-rated Sheeraz, Catterall still unbeaten

WBO #15 super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) successfully defended his WBO Euro belt with a tenth round TKO over Guido Nicolas Pitto (26-8-2, 8 KOs) on Saturday night behind closed doors at Church House in London, England. Sheeraz seemed headed to a one-sided decision, but got a referee’s stoppage after a series of unanswered punches at 1:11 of the final stanza.

Photo: Queensberry Promotions

WBO #1 jr welterweight Jack Catterall (27-0, 13 KOs) took a one-sided ten round decision over Abderrazak Houya (14-3, 2 KOs) ahead of his challenge for the WBO world title. After five workmanlike rounds, southpaw Catterall dropped Houya in round six and almost got him out of there. Catterall scored another knockdown in round nine, then cruised to a 99-90 win.
Photo: Queensberry Promotions

Unbeaten heavyweight David Adeleye (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a second round KO over Danny Whittaker (4-2, 0 KOs). Adeleye dropped Whittaker twice in round two before the fight was stopped. Time 2:09.

Cruiserweight Jack Massey (17-1, 8 KOs) outpointed Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid (16-2-1, 16 KOs) over eight rounds by a score of 79-74.

