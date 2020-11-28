In a much-anticipated showdown between unbeaten heavyweights, WBC #11, WBO #11, IBF #13 and Rio Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) used his jab to break down, then knock out WBO #2, WBC #7 Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night behind closed doors at the historic Church House in London, next to Westminster Abbey.
Joyce connected repeatedly with the jab in round one and kept landing the jab all night long. Dubois connected with most of the power shots, but Joyce took Dubois’ punches well. Meanwhile the Joyce jab closed Dubois’ left eye. The end came in round ten when Joyce landed another jab right on the damaged eye and Dubois took a knee where he was counted out. Time was :36.
Big win for the 35-year-old Joyce, who was a +320 underdog.
A consistent jab will take even slower, limited fighters a long way. Jabbing is truly a lost art and Joyce has perfected it.
Agreed! I remember the late great Archie Moore would always Use the jab, chin/shoulder relationship.
Joyce did what he had to do, hung in there and took some good shots and kept poised.
there you have it, I never got in the DDD bandwagon, he just got knocked out by a slow fighter with a decent jab, people were saying DDD was the future of the heavyweight division,, ha ha ha !!!
I’m back in the groove here. I said a while back this is gonna be a good fight. Dubois would need to win within the first 6 rounds, if not Joe Joyce would win by late round stoppage. The thing tho is that Dubois is barely 23, which is great learning experience for him and will certainly help him improve in the future. But the thing that many will say is that Daniel Dubois “QUIT”. I’, Thinking maybe if he had finished that round then his corner and or doctor could stop the fight. It’s gonna be hard for Dubois to get the respect of many fight fans and he’s gonna have to dig deep and not just quit.
I am out of the groove. LOL….I predicted Dubois a victory on his speed and movement. I think maybe I will start flipping a coin instead of using any hypothesis. Have a great evening.
A bit disappointing to Dubois give up like that. Why the hell wasn’t Dubois’ corner using an enswell between rounds?!? The corner work in Dubois’s corner looked like the corner work in Mike Tyson’s corner 30 years ago when Tyson lost the title to Buster Douglas.
Same thing I was thinking…
They were using endswell. It just didn’t work on account of the 6,000 jabs bouncing off his face.
They were using enswell early on. For some reason was not workong
East work these guys ain’t ready fury and AJ would ko them both
Easy work for Tyson Fury yes, but for DW, he struggled against Ortiz in the rematch until he knocked him out late. I don’t think DW would want the Joe fight anyways.
Ortiz is ten times the fighter Joyce and Dubois are though. I can’t stand Wilder, but he easily beats both of these guys by KO
Joyce with a jab wins the fight, quite something.
DDD HAS NO TRAINER but he outboxed JJ. Too bad he kept exchanging jabs.
DDD should fire the joke named his trainer, he entered v nervous rd1 and 2 and lost lot of energy.
Clown trainer was sleeping whole fight. No plan B, no advises to avoid jabs, no nothing.
JJ is a joke, scoring only with the jab… but he is big.
DDD has no future with this clow, JJ has no future at all.
Experiance won over youth. Very strong jab
Figured Dubois lacked the power to hurt Joyce and it was just a matter of time before Joyce took him out.
I said a few years back that he was not an elite fighter. Powerful yes but nothing special and I also said he reminded me of Clifford Etienne. The C or B class fighters of the 90s would be dominant champs today. That’s how good the 90’s heavies were. No disrespect to either fighter tonight but neither fighter is an A class fighter and I don’t say that to be disrespectful in any way because they are brave warriors who risk their lives in the ring.
Either Joyce or Dubois would’ve murdered Etienne. He was a crazy hooker with no defensive acumen at all. If you could take Etienne’s punch, you could stand in there and smash him out. He was extremely limited. There’s a reason he was hand-selected by Mike Tyson’s camp when it had become obvious Tyson couldn’t beat a legit contender anymore… it was an easy win. Sorry, but that comparison is a million miles off.
Lack of amateur experience was really noticeable on DD’s part. Reminded me of Michael Grant. Really tough to get to the next level without that pedigree.
He had 75 odd amateur fights, thats plenty, considering Rocky Marciano had 9 and we all know how he went. He’s got power but not enough for the granite chin of Joyce.
That finish is gonna follow Dubois around for a long time. ‘Quitter’ will be thrown around for a long time. Happy for Joyce though. He really does have an amazing chin. A lot would argue it didn’t get fully tested, but i think it only seemed that way because of how well he absorbed the shots. This fight was a victory for a great jab and a solid chin. I think both attributes really shocked Dubois early on.
What did i say ?!!! Yes how much boxing expert were not giving the respect Joyce earned in his carreer ? His opposition was better and he was an olympic silver medalist; like Wilder Dubois learned that a big right hand isn’t enough to become a world champ those day’s. My props to both though for taking the fight..
Joyce’s jab was punishing and he kept the distance. DDD tried to walk through the jabs and when he landed big shots and saw Joyce has a great chin he was shocked. Very impressed with Joyce’s chin kind of like Ray Mercer in his prime. Joyce was very relaxed between rounds like it was no big deal. IMHO Joyce could even absorb a punch like the 5th round uppercut by Povetkin against Whyte. DDD kinda quit when his eye swelled shut (said the couch potato….). BTW Joyce will KO Usyk.
DDD said “I’m done.” In the corner before the tenth round. Fair play to him.
You heard him that?
Very excellent heavyweight contest. Evenly matched by 2 top tier fighters. Disappointed by the outcome, though. Rematch!
I told you all Joyce would get the KO!! Maybe not in 2 but he did it either way.
The key to victory for Dubois would have been to go to the body which he didn’t or couldn’t do.
I don’t think Joyce can be hurt to the head so you have to fight smarter against him.
Yes, he’s not that pretty to watch, slow (although probably quicker than he looks when you’re opposite him) but his engine is amazing and is a hard fight for pretty much anyone
Joyce flips that jab hard and fast. He may not be fleet of foot, but his hands move pretty well. I could t figure out why he kept trying to dig the uppercut behind the jab because it was never there. Had he dropped the overhand right behind the jab, he’d have had A much better chance of hitting paydirt. Also, credit him for knowing his own toolbox. He didn’t get drawn into a firefight with Dubios and instead stayed behind his jab all night. He fought a disciplined fight.
You’re right about the jab, but Dubois isn’t a slow of limited heavyweight. In fact, he may have been faster and more powerful puncher than Joyce. That said, Joyce is equally as good and fought a smart fight. Rematch!
Congrats to Joyce Joyce he shutted up the most of the opinions (incluided the mine), and shattered the bets. Only with a good jab and an excellent chin and strategy beat the inexpert Dubois. Great upset !! He called Usiiiik Usiiiik in the final interview, funny…The experts opinion Usik will win easily by points, but maybe Joe will shut their mouths again…
He has zero chance of beating Usyk. He’s way too slow and plodding. Usyk will move around him with ease because Joe is just too slow to cut him off. It’ll be by UD because on the flip side Usyk has zero chance of knocking him out , real good chin shown by Joyce.
Daniel couldn’t get Joe out if there early. Joe reach with that jab was landing at will. That eye shut and Daniel went out like a pro. He didn’t get embarrassed. This is a lesson for him to learn and get better.
good for him
Not the slugfest or the thrill we were expecting, but rather a tactical battle with the more experienced fighter prevailing upon a hard, stiff jab. This contest reminded me that you need more than decent tack to flatten the tires of a bib truck.
In the nine round the fight was over, when Dubois complained to his corner about his eye. Irresponsibly his corner response was to send him to get more punishment to the wounded eye, Dubois didn’t have no choice, but to stay down after the last hard shot to his eye. Say he is a quitter is unfair, is just lack of knowledge of the sport.
when you are not biased (ex Loma), you write beautiful:)
how much this loss do you think it’s because DD corner?
You look carefully, Joyce was full of determination, confidence entering the ring. Dubois was the opposite. That is only the fighter’s matter. Dubois’ corner make a contribuition to the loss, no doubt, because they never give the fighter the right advice to avoid Joyce’s jabs, he was just a seating duck before that.
Joyce is like a fighter from the early 1900s. He takes punishment and keeps on throwing. Nobody wants to fight this beast.
Nice one Joe, smart tactics well executed.
Answered a few Qs about them both – DD is still young so theoretically can come again – think he needs to lose the muscle in favour of a bit faster movement and better stamina.
Joe didn’t really take too much punishment this fight and never looked tired, ready to move onwards and hopefully upwards. Be good to see him in there with someone like Parker, Whyte or Wilder to see if he’s world title challenger material.
Wow, I called that one completely wrong. Kudos to Joyce!
I said Joyce with his engine would wear down stop DDD…….Joyce had to much exp …
that moment when a promotions up and coming golden cash cow gets his superman cape tore off