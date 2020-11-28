In a much-anticipated showdown between unbeaten heavyweights, WBC #11, WBO #11, IBF #13 and Rio Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) used his jab to break down, then knock out WBO #2, WBC #7 Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) on Saturday night behind closed doors at the historic Church House in London, next to Westminster Abbey.

Joyce connected repeatedly with the jab in round one and kept landing the jab all night long. Dubois connected with most of the power shots, but Joyce took Dubois’ punches well. Meanwhile the Joyce jab closed Dubois’ left eye. The end came in round ten when Joyce landed another jab right on the damaged eye and Dubois took a knee where he was counted out. Time was :36.

Big win for the 35-year-old Joyce, who was a +320 underdog.