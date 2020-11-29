YouTube personality Jake Paul (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a vicious second round KO over 3-time NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson (0-1) in a cruiserweight clash on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, no live audience. Paul dropped Robinson in round one. He knocked Robinson down again in round two. Robinson beat the count only to get dropped face first out cold. Time was 1:35.

Former two-time world champion Badou Jack (23-3-3, 13 KOs) brutally punished previously unbeaten Blake McKernan (13-1, 6 KOs) for eight rounds in a light heavyweight bout. The ex-champ pretty much teed off on the very tough McKernan the whole fight, but McKernan somehow went the full distance. Scores were 80-72 3x.

Unbeaten lightweight Jamaine Ortiz (14-0, 8 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Sulaiman Segawa (13-3-1, 4 KOs). A body shot dropped Segawa in round seven and Ortiz got the stop with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:50. Ortiz claimed the vacant WBC USNBC silver belt. Another good action fight.

The featherweight clash between Irvin Gonzalez (14-3, 11 KOs) and Edward Vazquez (9-0, 1 KO) was rock’em sock’em robots for eight rounds. In the end, Vazquez won a split decision 77-75, 77-75, 75-77. What a war!