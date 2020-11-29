In an exhibition between ring legends, Mike Tyson, 54, and Roy Jones Jr., 51 entertained a PPV audience on Saturday night behind closed doors at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was eight two-minute rounds of aggressive sparring. Tyson appeared to be in better shape and his punches had a loud cracking sound. Jones landed a few of his trademark pot shots, but also spent a lot of time holding.

According to WBC remote scoring by Christy Martin, Chad Dawson, and Vinny Paz, the bout was “a draw.” No scores announced. We had Tyson winning easily.