In an exhibition between ring legends, Mike Tyson, 54, and Roy Jones Jr., 51 entertained a PPV audience on Saturday night behind closed doors at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was eight two-minute rounds of aggressive sparring. Tyson appeared to be in better shape and his punches had a loud cracking sound. Jones landed a few of his trademark pot shots, but also spent a lot of time holding.
According to WBC remote scoring by Christy Martin, Chad Dawson, and Vinny Paz, the bout was “a draw.” No scores announced. We had Tyson winning easily.
I am thriiiiiillllled with the boxing men Jones and Tyson. Big hugs to both!!
I was watching this on Facebook. Exciting? What part? A.C. Slater commentating? The rap music or Christy, Chad and Vinny not knowing how to do basic math?
Boring. The announcers were excellent fluffers. Let’s see where all that charity money goes.
Best line of the night: “This is like two of my uncles fighting at a family barbecue.”
Honestly, snoop kept it funny and entertaining. Glad they had him on. He kept me laughing the whole fight
It was for charity so mad respect to them for that!! But love how the scores didn’t add up to a draw. Also love how Mike didn’t throw any head shots. Roy doesn’t realize Tyson was going easy on him..