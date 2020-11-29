November 29, 2020
Boxing Results

Tyson, Jones put on exciting boxing exhibition

In an exhibition between ring legends, Mike Tyson, 54, and Roy Jones Jr., 51 entertained a PPV audience on Saturday night behind closed doors at Staples Center in Los Angeles. It was eight two-minute rounds of aggressive sparring. Tyson appeared to be in better shape and his punches had a loud cracking sound. Jones landed a few of his trademark pot shots, but also spent a lot of time holding.

According to WBC remote scoring by Christy Martin, Chad Dawson, and Vinny Paz, the bout was “a draw.” No scores announced. We had Tyson winning easily.

Tyson-Jones Jr. Undercard Results

Top Boxing News

  • I was watching this on Facebook. Exciting? What part? A.C. Slater commentating? The rap music or Christy, Chad and Vinny not knowing how to do basic math?

  • It was for charity so mad respect to them for that!! But love how the scores didn’t add up to a draw. Also love how Mike didn’t throw any head shots. Roy doesn’t realize Tyson was going easy on him..

