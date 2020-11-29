After his KO loss to Joe Joyce, heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois spent the night in the hospital. According to the Daily Star, Dubois suffered a fractured orbital bone and also some nerve damage around the left eye. He’ll visit a specialist on Monday to see if surgery is necessary.
Dubois’ eye was swollen shut from repeated piledriver jabs from Olympic silver medalist Joyce. He finally took a knee in round ten and was counted out after Joyce connected with another jab.
The referee Ian John Lewis and Dyois’ corner are a disgrace. IJL didn’t call for the doctor. DDD’s corner heard their boxer say “I’m done” in the corner before the 10th round, but shoved him out for more punishment.
It’s this kind of ignorance that gets fighters killed.