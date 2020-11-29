After his KO loss to Joe Joyce, heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois spent the night in the hospital. According to the Daily Star, Dubois suffered a fractured orbital bone and also some nerve damage around the left eye. He’ll visit a specialist on Monday to see if surgery is necessary.

Dubois’ eye was swollen shut from repeated piledriver jabs from Olympic silver medalist Joyce. He finally took a knee in round ten and was counted out after Joyce connected with another jab.