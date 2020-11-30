

In boxing, the top-level television boxers generally garner the headlines and bigger purses. The casual fans are usually unaware of the realities, struggles, and lower purses of the average fighter who usually does not fight on television. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) president David Feldman a former professional boxer himself, launched the BKFC June 2, 2018. The events have featured a number of professional boxers since it began including former 2-division world champion Paulie Malignaggi and longtime contender Dat Nguyen. In this very short period of time, the interest level of some professional boxers to join has grown as has the viewership of the events by boxing fans.

Feldman spoke on multiple topics.

Do you come from a boxing background?

Yes, I was a former professional boxer, my brother Damon was as well. My father Marty trained 7 world champions. We have been in boxing since I was born. I promoted the Roy Jones Jr. vs Bobby Gunn Cruiserweight title fight in February 2017 under my promotion David Feldman Promotions.

How did you come up with the concept of the BFKC?

One of my boxers I was promoting was an Irish traveler and we started to talk about the bare-knuckle fights they did to solve family disputes. They would bet on them and end the family problems. So, I started to research it. I thought something like this done in a very professional atmosphere with professional fighters would be very appealing. So, I did a show in 2011 in Arizona at a native casino. It went great. 1million viewers and a sold out crowd of 5,000. After that fight I really thought we were on to something.

How has the interest level of professional boxers wanting to join the BFKC for an extended period of time been?

When we first started about two years ago we had little interest from boxers, but now we are getting more and more high-level boxers interested in signing.

Would you say your core audience thus far is more boxing or mixed martial arts?

It was about 80/20 MMA to boxing in the beginning but now it’s more live 60/40 MMA to boxing.

Are there any current mainstream boxers showing interest in signing on with the BFKC?

I have a good amount. Some are former world champions, former amateur standouts, and some contenders right now. A lot of boxers from Russia and the UK as well.

Do you have any network deals in the works?

Yes, but I can’t disclose just yet. We have a few deals we are working on. We just signed a deal in about a dozen countries right now and are working on something big now. We also have our Bare Knuckle Tv app where we air our fights right now. bktvapp.com. Our current broadcast team consists of former UFC legend Chris Lytle,Sean Wheelock, Brian Socia, and Zach Hirsch who is a good young talent that we added to the team. He’s a polished young man that really knows his stuff. Right now we are having him break down the odds. We are going to move him into other broadcasting roles with us in the near future.

What are some of the reasons why a professional boxer might consider making the switch to BFKC?

A few reasons. First, we just had a study put out by Dr Don Muzzi president of the ARP for the ABC, where it says that BKFC has less concussive and sub-concussive injuries, less broken hands, and less facial fractures then Boxing or MMA. The fighters have the opportunity to make more money fighting For BKFC. We pay well. I feel as only the top 5% in boxing will make more money with boxing than with BKFC. It’s a great platform and a great opportunity to make money and get noticed.

Second, we don't have hundreds of thousands of fighters competing like boxing or MMA, so if you are good you have a better chance of standing out and being a star in our sport then in boxing or MMA, it's just numbers. It not just about what they can make right now, but we are just scratching the surface on this. When it takes off they will have the opportunity to make a lot more money with us.