November 14, 2020
Results from London

Unbeaten super middleweight “Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver” Jack Cullen (19-2-1, 9 KOs) outworked previously unbeaten John Docherty (9-1, 7 KOs) in an eliminator for the British title. Docherty was credited with a knockdown in round one. Scores were 96-94, 96-94, 95-94.

Bantamweight Kash Farooq (14-1, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision against Angel Aviles (20-6-1, 6 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 100-91, 100-90.

Light heavyweight Thomas Whittaker-Hart (5-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Jermaine Springer (7-2, 1 KO) 79-74 in an eight round contest.

Eggington-Theophane clash set for Dec 11

