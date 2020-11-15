November 14, 2020
Boxing Results

Las Vegas Undercard Results

Bantamweights Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr. (22-2-2, 12 KOs) and Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-2, 5 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. Scores were 77-75 Rodriquez, 76-76, 76-76.

Unbeaten middleweight Tyler Howard (20-0, 11 KOs) an eight round unanimous decision over KeAndrae Leatherwood (22-8-1, 13 KOs). Scores were 77-74, 76-74, 77-73. Howard floored Leatherwood with a jab in round eight.

Featherweight Duke Ragan (3-0, 1 KO) outpointed Sebastian Gutierrez (1-1, 1 KO) over four. Scores were 40-35 across the board. Ragan dropped Gutierrez in round two.

Bantamweight Vegas Larfield (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a third round TKO against Juan Alberto Flores (2-1-1, 0 KOs). Larfield dropped Flores twice in round three and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:07.

Unbeaten lightweight Raymond Muratalla (11-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Luis Porozo (15-5, 8 KOs) in round three. Muratalla floored Porozo in round three then put him out with a straight right. Time was 2:40.

Vidal, Apochi KO foes in Los Angeles
Taylor, Harper, Ball triumph in London

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Greer, like his new “trainer” Shaqueer Stevenson, is nothing special. He got worked almost the entire fight. At least the judges called it a draw and didn’t give it to Greer, even though one judge did. I thought he absolutely lost the fight and I was loving every minute of it. He got worked by a guy who is 11-5 and hasn’t fought in 15 months, embarrassing.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: