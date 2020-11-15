Bantamweights Joshua “Don’t Blink” Greer Jr. (22-2-2, 12 KOs) and Edwin Rodriguez (11-5-2, 5 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. Scores were 77-75 Rodriquez, 76-76, 76-76.

Unbeaten middleweight Tyler Howard (20-0, 11 KOs) an eight round unanimous decision over KeAndrae Leatherwood (22-8-1, 13 KOs). Scores were 77-74, 76-74, 77-73. Howard floored Leatherwood with a jab in round eight.

Featherweight Duke Ragan (3-0, 1 KO) outpointed Sebastian Gutierrez (1-1, 1 KO) over four. Scores were 40-35 across the board. Ragan dropped Gutierrez in round two.

Bantamweight Vegas Larfield (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a third round TKO against Juan Alberto Flores (2-1-1, 0 KOs). Larfield dropped Flores twice in round three and got the stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 1:07.

Unbeaten lightweight Raymond Muratalla (11-0, 9 KOs) knocked out Luis Porozo (15-5, 8 KOs) in round three. Muratalla floored Porozo in round three then put him out with a straight right. Time was 2:40.