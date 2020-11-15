In a clash of undefeated middleweights, Amilcar Vidal (12-0, 11 KOs) scored an explosive second round TKO against Edward “The Hunter” Ortiz (11-1-2, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Vidal rocked Ortiz in round two, then unleashed a torrent of non-stop punches to get a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:58.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Efetobor Apochi (10-0, 10 KOs) scored an impressive third round TKO over Joe Jones (11-3, 8 KOs). Apochi dropped Jones in all three rounds, the final time was from an accidental headbutt. Time was :51. Apochi is an entertaining power puncher.

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Eros Correa (10-0, 7 KOs) took an eight round majority decision over Henry Arredondo (7-1, 4 KOs). Scores were 76-76, 78-74, 80-72. There was confusion after the fight and Arredondo was initially announced as the winner.