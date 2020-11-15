November 14, 2020
Boxing News

Top Rank announces Dec 12 tripleheader

Shakur Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs), the undefeated former featherweight world champion will fight Toka Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) in the 10-round junior lightweight main event on December 12 from MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The 10-round co-feature will showcase lightweight Felix “El Diamante” Verdejo (27-1, 17 KOs) against Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1, 12 KOs). In the ESPN-televised opener, super middleweight wrecking ball Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga, 15-0 with 15 first-round knockouts, will fight an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder.

“I have no doubt Shakur Stevenson will put forth another tremendous performance as he prepares to challenge for a junior lightweight world title in 2021,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Toka Kahn Clary is a highly skilled southpaw boxer, and I expect him to be in top form. With Felix Verdejo and Edgar Berlanga in action as well, this is a great card to close out 2020.”

  • Let’s hope Berlanga’s opponent can last 3-4 rounds because I only know Berlanga has a big punch at 168. I am amazed how Berlanga can make 168.

