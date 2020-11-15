WBA super flyweight champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco (17-1-2, 8 KOs) controversially retained his belt against former champion Andrew “The Monster” Franco (21-1, 14 KOs) by no-decision on Saturday night inside “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Moloney started punching non-stop from the opening bell. By round two, Franco’s right eye was closed. It was decided that Franco could not continue in round three. Referee Russell Mora ruled that Franco’s eye was closed by a headbutt. Officials reviewed replay footage for nearly 30 minutes and determined that the swelling was indeed caused by a headbutt. ESPN announcers repeatedly reviewed the same tape and couldn’t find the headbutt.