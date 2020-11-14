Battle-hardened veterans Sam Eggington (28-7, 17 KOs) and Ashley Theophane (50-8-1, 19 KOs) will clash on Friday December 11 in a crossroads twelve-rounder live in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5. Presented by Mick Hennessy/Hennessy Sports, the show will be staged behind-closed-doors at the Fly By Nite purpose-built TV production facility in Redditch, England.

Eggington, you may recall, ended the career of the former two-time world champion Paulie Malignaggi with an eighth round KO in March 2017.

Theophane, a former world title challenger previously associated with Floyd Mayweather’s TMT outfit, is coming off a win over former world champion Kassim Ouma.