WBO #2 rated middleweight Liam Williams (23-2-1, 17 KOs) crushed Andrew Robinson (24-5-1, 7 KOs) in the first round to retain his British middleweight title on Saturday night at BT Sport Studios in London. A left hook finished the job as Williams remained on track for a world title shot against WBO champion Demetrius Andrade.

Heavyweight Nathan Gorman (16-1, 11 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Richard Lartey (14-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-92, 100-90.