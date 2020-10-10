WBO #2 rated middleweight Liam Williams (23-2-1, 17 KOs) crushed Andrew Robinson (24-5-1, 7 KOs) in the first round to retain his British middleweight title on Saturday night at BT Sport Studios in London. A left hook finished the job as Williams remained on track for a world title shot against WBO champion Demetrius Andrade.
Heavyweight Nathan Gorman (16-1, 11 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Richard Lartey (14-2, 11 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-92, 100-90.
Nathan overweight but he still somehow moved well and showed good boxing skills, need to give him credit for a good performance.
Oh-oh, the walls are slowly closing for Andrade. The Andrade, Munguia and Williams WBO saga has twists and turns. Andrade has some thinking to do while Williams constantly verbally challenges Andrade.
If he does not price himself out, Andrade still has time to secure a bigger fight. That is, I believe Munguia will defeat Johnson. If Munguia wins, then Andrade may buy more time in a possible fight between Munguia/Williams.
If there is no Munguia/Williams fight while Andrade is unable to secure a bigger fight, then Andrade should go ahead and fight WBO #1 challenger Munguia because there is ZERO VALUE to fighting WBO #2 challenger Williams. However, because of his high marketability, Munguia may also look for a bigger fight than fighting Andrade.
IF…IF Williams defeats Munguia in a possible fight, Andrade will catch sh*t talking hell from Williams because Williams would become the WBO #1 challenger while he highly questions Andrade’s boxing manhood. At this point, Andrade BETTER secure a bigger fight or else the public may also question Andrade’s boxing manhood as a highly inactive 32-33 year old fighter – the walls will quickly close at this point!!