In a huge upset, Robin Krasniqi (51-6, 19 KOs) knocked out WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Bösel (30-2, 12 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. Some 2,000 spectators were in attendance as Knasniqi laid out Bösel with a flush right hand. Moments before, Knasniqi had seemingly dropped Bösel, but it was ruled a slip. Krasniqi then pounced, sending Bösel reeling with a right hand, then finishing the job with the same punch. Time was 2:25. It was the third world title try for Krasniqi, who was a +395 underdog.

Unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (10-0, 5 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten German champion Roman Gorst (6-1, 5 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Kadiru outboxed Gorst to win 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.