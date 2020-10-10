WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
October 10, 2020
Boxing Results

Krasniqi KOs Bösel for WBA interim LH belt

In a huge upset, Robin Krasniqi (51-6, 19 KOs) knocked out WBA interim light heavyweight champion Dominic Bösel (30-2, 12 KOs) in the third round on Saturday night at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. Some 2,000 spectators were in attendance as Knasniqi laid out Bösel with a flush right hand. Moments before, Knasniqi had seemingly dropped Bösel, but it was ruled a slip. Krasniqi then pounced, sending Bösel reeling with a right hand, then finishing the job with the same punch. Time was 2:25. It was the third world title try for Krasniqi, who was a +395 underdog.

Unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (10-0, 5 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten German champion Roman Gorst (6-1, 5 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Kadiru outboxed Gorst to win 99-91, 98-92, 97-93.

  • Big upset. Didn’t think Krasniqi had it in him. Kadiru is a good boxer, but lacks power. They’ve been matching him carefully.

