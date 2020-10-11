Results from Canada In a clash for the vacant NABF super middleweight title, Lexson Mathieu (9-0, 8 KOs) scored a first round KO over “Irish” Tim Cronin (12-5-2, 3 KOs). A left to the body put Cronin, the current Canadian light heavyweight champion, down for the count. Time was 1:34. Krasniqi KOs Bösel for WBA interim LH belt

