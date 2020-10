Sad to report that long time Top Rank publicist Ricardo Jimenez has passed away. Condolences are pouring in from all over the boxing world for Ricardo, who was one of the nicest and most hard-working people in the sport.

“He helped us all the time,” said Karl Freitag, Editor and Chief of Fightnews.com®. “He was truly one of the good guys in boxing. The best of the best. We’ll miss him a lot.”

Rest in peace, Ricardo.