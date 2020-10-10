By Ron Jackson

Brandon Thysse from Germiston won the junior middleweight [email protected] final in crushing style when he stopped Boyd Allen of Springs in the third round at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Saturday night. The time was 2:59.

In a night of knockout boxing Thysse (69.35kg) and Allen (69.50kg) came out fast at the opening bell throwing wild punches intent on knocking each other’s head off.

Both fighters forgot about their boxing skills and it became an untidy wrestling match with holding and pushing throughout the three rounds.

Near the end of the third round Thysse landed a big left hook that sent Allen’s head jolting back as he fell against the ropes.

He managed to regain his legs, but the referee continued the ten count and waved the fight off.

Allen was not happy about the stoppage but with his head severely jolted back it was a good stoppage by referee Jaap van Nieuwenhuizen.

Thysse improved his record 14-2-1 (11) and Allen’s record drops to 5-1-1(4).

The unused judges were Neville Hotz, Tony Nyangiwe and Simon Xamlashe.

ROARKE KNAPP WINS IN SENSATIONAL STYLE

In the battle for third and fourth place in the [email protected] junior middleweight series Roarke Knapp (69.49kg) stopped Tristan Truter (69.49kg) at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the second round.

The taller Truter 8-3 (5) boxing from behind his jab did enough to shade the first round.

However, in round two Knapp (10-1-1; 8) exploded into action as he dropped Truter when he stumbled against the ropes, with a right to the jaw in the neutral corner.

He managed to beat the count, but referee Tony Nyangiwe waved the fight off as he was in no condition to continue.

The unused judges were Neville Hotz, David Nieuwenhuizen and Simon Xamlashe.

JABULANI MAKHENSE STOPS ERIC KAPIA IN ONE ROUND

In a bout for the WBA Pan African welterweight title Jabulani Makhense (66.45kg) stopped Eric Kapia (65.95kg) at 2 minutes and 59 seconds of the first round.

The superbly conditioned Makhense (10-0; 5) came out fast at the opening bell and scored three knockdowns against the more experienced Kapia 22-4-2; 4, before referee Tony Nyangiwe waved the fight off.

In the only fight to go the distance in the evening, cruiserweight southpaw Lebogang Mashitoa (89.86kg) won on points over ten rounds against Keaton Gomes (90.31kg)) in a return match.

This was Mashitoa’s (8-1-2; 2) second win over Gomes (6-2; 4)

* * *

In the opening bout of the evening at super middleweight Cowin Ray (75.93kg) retuning to the ring after two years stopped Karabo Mokupi (74.30kg) at 2 minutes and 54 seconds of the second round.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.