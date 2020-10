Weights from South Africa By Ron Jackson Brandon Thysse 152.9 vs. Boyd Allen 152.2

([email protected] junior middleweight final) Roarke Knapp 153.2 vs. Tristan Truter 153.2

([email protected] 3rd and 4th place) Jabulani Makhense 146.5 vs. Eric Kapia 145.4

(WBA Pan African welterweight title) Keaton Gomes 199.1 vs. Lebogang Mashitoa 198.1

(cruiserweight, ten rounds) Venue: Emperors Place, Kempton Park

Promoter: Golden Gloves Promotions

TV: SuperSport (South Africa)

