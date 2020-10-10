Despite two knockdowns, Emanuel Navarette was ahead by just one point on two of the judges’ scorecards entering round twelve! Had Villa won the final round, the bout would have been a majority draw. Navarrete took the final stanza on all three cards.
Pathetic as usual. Ugas and Navarette completely dominated and had to sweat it out because of incompetent judges. Boxing is turning into the WWE. I’m just waiting for someone to get hit with a chair while the ref is turned around and then get counted out.
Totally agree.
I had it 115 -111. Navarette has a crude style and looks off balance and bad when he misses. While I wasn’t impressed with Villa he did more than I expected.
Navarrete won the fight clearly!!! These judges are full of shiiitsss!! Viva Mexico Cabronessss
The boxing commission needs a new criteria to screen potential judges. The scoring in so many fights lately has been insane!