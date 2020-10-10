Navarette needed final round to win Despite two knockdowns, Emanuel Navarette was ahead by just one point on two of the judges’ scorecards entering round twelve! Had Villa won the final round, the bout would have been a majority draw. Navarrete took the final stanza on all three cards. Sanchez annihilates Lozano in one

