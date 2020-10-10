October 10, 2020
Boxing News

Navarette needed final round to win

Despite two knockdowns, Emanuel Navarette was ahead by just one point on two of the judges’ scorecards entering round twelve! Had Villa won the final round, the bout would have been a majority draw. Navarrete took the final stanza on all three cards.

Navarrete Scorecards

Sanchez annihilates Lozano in one

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Pathetic as usual. Ugas and Navarette completely dominated and had to sweat it out because of incompetent judges. Boxing is turning into the WWE. I’m just waiting for someone to get hit with a chair while the ref is turned around and then get counted out.

    Reply

  • The boxing commission needs a new criteria to screen potential judges. The scoring in so many fights lately has been insane!

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: