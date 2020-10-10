Sanchez annihilates Lozano in one Super bantamweight Saul “The Beast” Sanchez (14-1, 8 KOs) destroyed Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano (15-10-1, 11 KOs) in the first round to claim the vacant WBA Fedecentro title on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. Sanchez was definitely in beast mode, swarming all over Lozano and dropping him three times in the opening stanza. Time was 2:40. Navarette need final round to win Navarrete defeats Villa for WBO feather belt

