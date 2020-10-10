Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (33-1, 28 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Ruben Villa (18-1, 5 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO featherweight title on Friday night in the Bubble at the MGM Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. Navarrete, who was previously WBO super bantamweight world champion with five successful defenses, dropped Villa with a left uppercut in round one and in round four with a straight left hand. After that he pressed the action and went on to a 114-112, 114-112, 115-111 victory. The scoring seemed a little too close.

“I knew that Villa was a fighter that moved a lot and I knew that he was going to move even more once he felt my power,” said Navarette.

“I didn’t get the knockout, but I got the victory. I’m very happy with this championship. It’s a reflection of all the sacrifices and all the hard work I put in. I conquered my second weight class because of all that hard work.

“I have my sights set on all the world champions at 126. I would love to face {Josh} Warrington. I think that our styles will make for a great fight.”