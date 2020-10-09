Undefeated WBO #4, IBF #7, WBC #9, WBA #15 rated middleweight Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 KOs) scored a spectacular second round knockout over Gonzalo Coria (16-4, 6 KOs) on Friday night in the Bubble at the MGM Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. 2016 Olympian Alimkhanuly, who fights out of the southpaw stance, dropped Coria in round one and laid him out with a straight left in round two. Time was :59.

Alimkhanuly stated, “I want to fight a world champion soon, like Demetrius Andrade and Jermall Charlo. Canelo, of course. Top Rank promotes Ryota Murata 160. I want to fight him as well. Whoever the top guys are 160, I want them next.”

Unbeaten southpaw junior welterweight KO artist Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodriguez (10-0-1, 10 KOs) scored a spectacular third round knockout over veteran Cameron Krael (17-17-3, 4 KOs). A right hook to the ear put Krael on the canvas and he was counted out. Time was :53.

“I feel very happy with this performance,”said Rodriguez. “This was my first eight-round fight, and things went way better than expected. I knew that I was facing a tough opponent who had only been stopped once, but I also knew that I had put all the hard work in the gym. My goal is to keep bringing up the flag of the Dominican Republic. That’s what I sacrifice for. I do it for my people. This was a big win, and there will be more to come.”

* * *

In a clash of unbeaten middleweights, Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (9-0, 5 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Sonny Duversonne (11-1-2, 8 KOs). Duversonne was credited with a knockdown in round five when an off-balance Simpson’s glove brushed the canvas, but otherwise Simpson was in control. Scores were 78-73, 78-73, 79-73.

Unbeaten lightweight Bryan Lua (7-0, 3 KOs) scored a one-sided six round unanimous decision over Nelson Colon (4-4, 3 KOs). Scores were 60-54 3x.

19-year-old super featherweight Rashiem Jefferson (3-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Steve Garagarza (2-3-1, 1 KO) over four rounds. Scores were 40-36 3x.

Pro-debuting junior middleweight amateur star Kahshad Elliott demolished “Action Action” Akeem Jackson (1-2, 1 KO) in the first round. Jackson down twice. The bout lasted 75 seconds.